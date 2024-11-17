Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to “Buy”

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s previous close.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

NYSE TWLO opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,431.90. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,468 shares of company stock worth $3,509,830. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

