Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZETA. Bank of America increased their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after purchasing an additional 674,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 112,238 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at about $734,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after acquiring an additional 455,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.