NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,973 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NOV alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NOV by 67.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Down 1.5 %

NOV opened at $15.97 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

NOV Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Read Our Latest Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.