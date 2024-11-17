NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.39. 11,019,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 32,153,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
Several analysts recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NU by 179.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NU by 97.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 247,642 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
