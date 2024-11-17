NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.39. 11,019,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 32,153,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

NU Trading Down 7.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NU by 179.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NU by 97.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 247,642 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.