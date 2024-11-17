Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pool alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Stock Up 0.5 %

Pool stock opened at $359.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.37.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.