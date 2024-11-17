Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Pool worth $33,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Pool by 16.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 16.8% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Pool by 459.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

POOL opened at $359.42 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.43 and a 200-day moving average of $352.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

