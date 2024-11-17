Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.73 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.44.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair raised shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

