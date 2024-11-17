Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $217.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

