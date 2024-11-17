Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

