Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,967 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 205.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,125 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 92,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

