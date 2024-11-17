Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 199 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

