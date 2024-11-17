Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 759 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

