Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

