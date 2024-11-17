Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $834.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,308.22 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.