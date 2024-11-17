Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $17,641,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,699,000. Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $3,781,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

