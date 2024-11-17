Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in HSBC by 128.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in HSBC by 40.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 39.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.