Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average of $191.93. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.