Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 373,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $273,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,659. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,844 shares of company stock worth $4,619,397 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

