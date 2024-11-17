Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Albemarle by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 274,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $153.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -9.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

