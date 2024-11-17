Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.63 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.