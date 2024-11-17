Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Solventum by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Solventum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Solventum by 64.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Solventum Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

