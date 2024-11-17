Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 501 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $134.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.46 and a 1 year high of $138.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

