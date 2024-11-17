Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.12. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

