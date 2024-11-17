Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,479,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 64,451 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $123.59 and a one year high of $175.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.56.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

