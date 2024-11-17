Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after buying an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.54.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $808,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares in the company, valued at $303,807,007.42. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,121. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $279.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.10 and its 200 day moving average is $274.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

