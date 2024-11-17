Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $167.64 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

