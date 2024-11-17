Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,831 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.88 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

