Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,485 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,485 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.