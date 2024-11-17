Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $61.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.