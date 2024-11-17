Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 573,922 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.47.

CTSH opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

