Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,960 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.95 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

