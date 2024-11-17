Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 898 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IBMP opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.