Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,830,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 154,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 60,857 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 261,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

