Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

