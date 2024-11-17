Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $6,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.