Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $38,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Revvity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:RVTY opened at $109.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVTY. Barclays upgraded Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.