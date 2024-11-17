Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $150.09 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.