Sigma Planning Corp Has $337,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.