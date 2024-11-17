Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SVCO. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57.

In related news, insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,315.38. This represents a 30.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

