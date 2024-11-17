Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.92% of Skillz worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Skillz by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $7.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
