SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

