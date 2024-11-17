Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $19.47 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

