State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,576,000 after buying an additional 708,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after buying an additional 842,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 42.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after acquiring an additional 678,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.8 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

