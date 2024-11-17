State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.24. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $34.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $752,330.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,558.48. This represents a 11.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,452,000. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,209 shares of company stock valued at $12,559,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.