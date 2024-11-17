State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE JHG opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

