State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,535 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of HNI worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $4,267,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $3,987,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 184.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 66,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI in the second quarter worth about $2,189,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HNI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $672.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. HNI’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,708. This trade represents a 16.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $504,658.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,859,970.64. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,480 shares of company stock worth $2,041,210. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

