State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 180,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Kennedy-Wilson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $10.82 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.60%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

