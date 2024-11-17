Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 201,776 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,776 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Reddit worth $33,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. VY Capital Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth $474,403,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth about $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reddit by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Reddit by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 457,588 shares during the period.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $124.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $139.04.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,668.64. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $755,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,293,560.96. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,327 shares of company stock worth $23,298,794 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDDT. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Reddit from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.72.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

