Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $25,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

HII opened at $193.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.29 and a 12 month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

