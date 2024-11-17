Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 24.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

TFX opened at $192.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $189.95 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

